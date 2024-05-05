Georgia News

Shohei Ohtani homers twice as Dodgers sweep Braves with 5-1 win

Shohei Ohtani went 4 for 4 with two home runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon to sweep the three-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel (91) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel (91) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By KYLE GLASER – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani went 4 for 4 with two home runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon to sweep the three-game series.

Ohtani launched a hanging curveball from Braves started Max Fried 412 feet over the center field fence for a two-run homer in the first inning. He added a pair of singles in the third and the sixth before leading off the eighth inning with a 464-foot blast off reliever A.J. Minter deep into the left center field bleachers.

It was Ohtani’s first multihomer game with the Dodgers and the 17th of his career. His four hits also tied a career high. He is now tied for the major league lead with 10 home runs this season.

Teoscar Hernandez added a two-run homer and James Paxton took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Dodgers. Paxton (4-0) finished with 6 2/3 innings pitched, five hits and one run allowed, two walks and three strikeouts to remain unbeaten on the season.

Marcell Ozuna homered for the Braves, who have lost five of their last six. Fried (2-1) pitched seven innings, allowed four hits and four runs, walked three and struck out seven.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Evan Phillips was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday, with a right hamstring strain. RHP Blake Treinen was activated from the 15-day IL after missing the start of the season with a bruised lung and fractured ribs.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (2-1, 1.50 ERA) starts the opener of a two-game series against Boston on Tuesday.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (0-0, 0.00) makes his first start since June 2022 in the opener of a three-game series against Miami on Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Mookie Betts (50) and Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. Betts also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. Mookie Betts also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. Mookie Betts also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) singles during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is out at second ahead of a throw to Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. Freddie Freeman grounded in to a force out. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, right, celebrates with third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo (89) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández (37) celebrates with Max Muncy, second from right, and Mookie Betts (50) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Ronald Acuña Jr. improving with increased game time this season2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 dead, several injured after fire engulfs DeKalb apartment building
1h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Shaky Knees keeps the music coming on day three
1h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Anti-war protesters leave USC after police arrive; Northeastern ceremony unaffected

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Anti-war protesters leave USC after police arrive; Northeastern ceremony unaffected

Credit: Courtesy photo

The house in Anne Hathaway’s Amazon rom-com ‘The Idea of You’ is an Atlanta Airbnb
The Latest
1 dead in Atlanta area apartment fire that forced residents to jump from balconies
Dodgers play the Braves following Muncy's 3-home run game
Ohtani gifts Roberts a toy Porsche before breaking club mark for most HRs by a...
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of AtlaToro

Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
Bryce Elder, Braves clobbered by Dodgers for fourth loss in five games
Atlanta-based group had two horses in today's Kentucky Derby. How they fared