Dodgers play the Braves following Muncy's 3-home run game

The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves after Max Muncy hit three home runs on Saturday in an 11-2 win over the Braves
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (20-11, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (22-13, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (2-0, 4.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Dodgers: James Paxton (3-0, 3.51 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -194, Braves +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves after Max Muncy hit three home runs on Saturday in an 11-2 win over the Braves.

Los Angeles has gone 11-8 at home and 22-13 overall. The Dodgers have a 21-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta is 20-11 overall and 9-7 on the road. The Braves have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .420.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads Los Angeles with eight home runs while slugging .551. Andy Pages is 18-for-43 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with nine home runs while slugging .581. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-34 with four doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .312 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Braves: 5-5, .213 batting average, 2.93 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

