George Floyd case What is third-degree murder in Minnesota
National & World News| 39m ago
Conviction on lesser murder count against Chauvin might not stick
Protesters rally outside the 3rd Precinct Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis as the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
National & World News| 1h ago
As jurors deliberate, Biden ‘praying the verdict is the right verdict’
National & World News
Key events since George Floyd’s arrest and death
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, speak to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill after the judge has put the trial into the hands of the jury. Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
National & World News
What are charges against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd death?
FILE - In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to potential jurors on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. The huge task for jurors at the trial of Chauvin showed during jury selection as some would-be jurors said they were unnerved by the very thought of being on the panel. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
National & World News
The jurors selected for the trial of Derek Chauvin
National Guard members are seen as a person flies a Black Lives Matter flag during a rally outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Monday, April 19, 2021, after the murder trial against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin advanced to jury deliberations. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
National & World News
In Minneapolis, a fortified city awaits Chauvin verdict
June 2, 2020 - Atlanta - Looters steal from a Foot Locker Store in downtown Atlanta as protests continued for a fourth day. Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody continued around the United States, as his case renewed anger about others involving African Americans, police and race relations. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal Constitution
News
Atlanta on edge as jury deliberates Chauvin’s fate
041921 Atlanta: APD Interim Chief Rodney Bryant (center) speaks on preparations in Atlanta for the Derek Chauvin verdict on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the APD Headquarters. Last year, video of the former police officer’s alleged killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, prompted days of protests, riots and looting, and demonstrations across the US and world. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Crime & Public Safety
APD says it’s prepared for possible fallout from Chauvin verdict
