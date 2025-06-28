Friday evening storms brought heavy downpours, strong winds and hail to parts of the metro area — and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is still experiencing the effects Saturday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration did not report any ongoing delays as of Saturday morning, but 388 flights had been canceled.
On Friday, 905 flights were delayed and 399 were canceled.
Delta spokesperson Erica Hutlas confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that additional delays and cancellations are expected Saturday as workers reset aircraft and flight crews take required rest periods.
“Delta people are working as safely and quickly as possible to recover flights impacted by thunderstorms, lightning, hail and winds at our Atlanta hub Friday night. We thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding,” Hutlas said.
About 100 aircraft were inspected overnight by Delta technicians because of storm impacts, and officials said nearly all of them are returning to service Saturday.
The storms entered metro Atlanta around 6 p.m. Friday, prompting widespread severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings.
Intense downpours brought strong winds and quarter-inch hail to the Atlanta airport, forcing more than 90 diversions to other airports in the Southeast and a temporary pause in airport operations.
The FAA confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that strong winds required the evacuation of the air traffic control tower at Hartsfield-Jackson around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A ground stop had also been issued around 9 p.m.
