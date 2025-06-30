They tied the knot with a rope and a smile.
Former Gov. Nathan Deal and Brenda Micali were married Saturday, using a symbolic gesture to seal their vows in a ceremony both intimate and meaningful, holding a long rope at the end of the ceremony as a sign of their new bond.
After the “I dos,” every guest held the rope in a circle while the newlyweds quite literally tied the knot. They briefly fumbled with the ends, prompting Deal to crack a joke, to laughter from the small crowd of loved ones.
The ceremony was in Arnoldsville, a tiny city just east of Athens. “Nothing fancy,” read the invitation. “Just love.”
It was a moving tribute to the joy of finding love again. Deal’s first wife, Sandra, died in 2022.
Sandra Deal was known across Georgia for her tireless advocacy for literacy, and her memory still shapes Deal’s life. He even wrote a children’s book in her honor.
Deal and Micali’s paths crossed in a deeply personal way. Her longtime partner, Tommy, had been one of Deal’s fraternity brothers at Mercer University. He died shortly before Sandra passed.
Months later, as Deal was working on his book, he wanted to include a phrase Tommy had often said. He called Micali to ask for permission — and from that conversation, a new relationship quietly began to take shape.
“It took a lot of compassion and patience on her part,” said his daughter, Carrie Deal. “And a lot of courage from Dad to move past his grief.”
Of her mother, she added: “She would have wanted him — and us — to be happy and for him to not be lonely. Life is too precious and short for any of us to live in the depths of grief and loneliness.”
Deal’s friends say they’re overjoyed to see him begin this new chapter.
“You could tell they both found a companion who brings them joy,” said longtime adviser Brian Robinson, one of a small group of attendees.
That sense of peace is felt by his family, too.
“It’s never too late to fall in love,” Carrie said. “We are thrilled. She is lovely. And most importantly, Dad is happy.”
