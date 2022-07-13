Suspect ID’d in slaying of teen outside his family’s Clayton County barbershop

Police have not said whether they believe the 18-year-old was the intended target. His mother, Norma Huff, told Channel 2 Action News at the time that she believes her son was caught in the crossfire of the deadly argument.

Causey is wanted on charges of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about Causey’s whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 678-610-4708.