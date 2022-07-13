BreakingNews
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Suspect ID’d in slaying of teen outside his family’s Clayton County barbershop

Suspect identified in 17-year-old's deadly shooting outside metro barbershop he owned

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Clayton County police need help locating a man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old outside his family’s College Park barbershop in April.

Anthony McClain was at the Da Barbas Lab barbershop on River Station Boulevard on April 2 when he heard a commotion in the parking lot and went to investigate, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He was shot when he stepped outside.

Investigators on Tuesday identified the shooter as 20-year-old Jaimonnie Watkins Causey.

Jaimonnie Watkins Causey is wanted in the killing of 18-year-old Anthony McClain in April, according to Clayton County police.

Jaimonnie Watkins Causey is wanted in the killing of 18-year-old Anthony McClain in April, according to Clayton County police.

Jaimonnie Watkins Causey is wanted in the killing of 18-year-old Anthony McClain in April, according to Clayton County police.

In a “wanted” flyer posted to Facebook, police said the initial investigation revealed a group of men had a dispute with one of the barbers and a shootout ensued in the parking lot, fatally wounded McClain.

Police have not said whether they believe the 18-year-old was the intended target. His mother, Norma Huff, told Channel 2 Action News at the time that she believes her son was caught in the crossfire of the deadly argument.

ExploreTeen fatally shot outside his Clayton County barbershop, family says

Causey is wanted on charges of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about Causey’s whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 678-610-4708.

