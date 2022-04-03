ajc logo
Reports: Teen fatally shot outside his Clayton County business

Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a teenager. Anthony McClain, 17, was a business owner.

By Liset Cruz
A teenager was fatally shot outside his Clayton County business Saturday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Anthony McClain, 17, was in his barbershop co-owned by his mom when McClain heard commotion outside. Stepping outside, he was caught in the crossfire, reported Channel 2.

His family says he was an innocent bystander as police investigate what was causing the commotion outside.

Clayton County police have released no further details on the incident at this time.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

