Suspect arrested month after pipe bomb damages DeKalb ATM
Suspect arrested month after pipe bomb damages DeKalb ATM

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

A person who police said blew up an ATM in DeKalb County and then fled with cash was arrested Saturday morning.

A month elapsed between the incident and the arrest. Police said a person used a pipe bomb to detonate a drive-thru ATM at the Bank of America along Lawrenceville Highway near North DeKalb Mall on March 29.

That person then fled with a large amount of cash, police added. The exact amount was not disclosed.

DeKalb police, in partnership with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and other local agencies, investigated the incident and identified the suspect.

They were taken into custody in an area just off Scott Boulevard near Clairemont Avenue. The intersection and surrounding areas were closed to traffic, causing delays into the early afternoon.

The suspect’s name and charges were not provided.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

