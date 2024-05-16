UGA students killed in Alpharetta crash honored by dance team, singing group

Two University of Georgia students killed in a crash in Alpharetta were being remembered Thursday for their contributions to campus performing groups.

Sriya Avasarala and Anvi Sharma, both 18, were passengers in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night that also killed a third teenager, according to Alpharetta police. Aryan Joshi, a senior at Alpharetta High School, died in the wreck and two others were injured, including the driver of the Honda Accord.

“The University of Georgia community mourns the lives lost in this tragic accident,” the university said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to their families and loved ones as they navigate this difficult time. We hope their memories bring comfort and strength to all who knew them.”

Avasarala was a member of the UGA Shikaari dance team, and Sharma sang with UGA Kalakaar, an a capella group, the organizations said in Instagram posts.

“You were such an amazing dancer, friend and just person to be around,” the Shikaari group posted to honor Avasarala. “Your dancing would always be able to put a smile on someone’s face, your sweet, sweet personality can never be matched, and your loving heart will always be remembered.”

The Kalakaar group said Sharma’s death was shocking and devastating, but she leaves a lasting impression on her classmates.

“Anvi’s kindness, enthusiasm and zest for life made her an irreplaceable part of our community,” the singing group posted online. “She had an uncanny ability to light up any room she entered, leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met. We will cherish the countless moments and memories shared with her. Her beautiful voice and the memories we have with her will forever be in the hearts of our members.”

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the deadly crash. Joshi, another passenger in the vehicle, was set to graduate high school next week.

The deaths of the two students were the latest tragedies affecting the UGA community.

On Feb. 22, nursing student Laken Riley was killed on campus while on a run, according to police. The man accused of killing her, Jose Ibarra, 26, remains in the Clarke County jail without bond. He is charged with three counts of felony murder and single counts of malice murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, hindering a 911 call and tampering with evidence in Riley’s death.

That killing came a day after a male student died on campus, though foul play was not suspected in his death.

