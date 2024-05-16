Son accused of shooting Atlanta music producer claims abuse, report says

Edward Dorsey told police he was sitting on the couch inside a Brookhaven apartment when his father began to yell.

The argument eventually got physical.

Before being led away in handcuffs May 2, the 22-year-old told an officer that he had been abused by his father since 2019 and fatally shot him during the fight, a police report obtained Tuesday details.

The father, Clinton “D-Billz” Dorsey, 48, was a music producer known for working with artists such as Atlanta rapper Lil Baby through his business, Beats by D-Billy. At the time of his death, he had been working at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Atlanta as a sound engineer, according to his obituary.

Since the shooting, Edward Dorsey has remained in the DeKalb County Jail without bond on charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The police report reveals that the son led officers to his injured father after someone else called 911 reporting that they heard between four and five shots. Clinton Dorsey was located inside a unit at the ARIUM Lenox Park apartments near the balcony with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest, the report states.

As medical personnel attended to Clinton Dorsey, an officer asked the son to explain what had happened. He began by stating that the incident escalated from long-running issues and that he had “experienced numerous incidents of abuse” after moving in with his father in 2019, according to the report.

He explained to police that before the shooting, his father began yelling at him while he sat on the couch, the document details.

“Edward stated that during the argument Clinton became physical. ... Edward continued by saying that at one point during the argument Clinton grabbed his gun and had Edward at gunpoint. Edward stated that the argument escalated to the point that Clinton had his knee on his neck. Edward advised that somehow, he was able to overpower Clinton and he shot him,” the report states.

The officer noted in the report that Edward Dorsey had blood on the corners of his mouth and a small scrape on the left side of his forehead. He also told police that he had “scratches on his back from previous altercations with Clinton,” according to the report.

After disclosing that he was the shooter, Edward Dorsey played a video he recorded that showed part of the altercation, police said. It appeared to show him sitting on the couch and then eventually standing on the balcony as the argument continued, but the officer wrote it was difficult to hear what was being said.

According to the victim’s obituary, Dorsey relocated to Atlanta in 2005 to pursue a career in music. His funeral was held Saturday at the Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Andrews, South Carolina.