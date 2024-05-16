Atlanta Habitat for Humanity names new president and CEO

One thing that’s already part of the organization’s current strategic plan: density and building the “maximum number of units” on that property, she said.

“We need to be really thoughtful about the best use of our current land resources. And that is how we arrived at density as a strategy to serve more families,” she said.

Merrick graduated from Georgia State University and previously worked at the Georgia Community Foundation, Mount Vernon School, The Ron Clark Academy and United Way of Greater Atlanta. She joined Atlanta Habitat in November 2020 as a chief development officer.

She said the organization will build on the blueprint created by the Browns Mill Village mixed-use development in the Orchard Knob neighborhood south of downtown Atlanta, a 31.4-acre site with 134 single-family homes. In April, the non-profit home builder, which helped thousands of people get into affordable housing, announced it would build its first duplex — two standalone units in one building – in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood in southwest Atlanta. The mixed-use development is on 10 acres of land.

“We’re considering all the different build types that make sense for the families we serve. That should always include single-family homes but also duplexes and townhomes,” she said.

As chief development officer, Merrick was behind the nonprofit’s fundraising efforts, including a $13.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in March 2022.

“From helping Atlanta Habitat navigate the pandemic to leading strategic growth across numerous departments, we have seen Rosalyn lead with skill, tenacity, and passion throughout her tenure,” said Atlanta Habitat vice chair and general counsel Jeremy C. Silverman, a partner in the Atlanta office of the international law firm, Alston & Bird.

Merrick said she would continue to implement the non-profit’s current strategic plan which includes increasing homeownership, focusing on building in communities outside of Atlanta — including in Fairburn, City of South Fulton and Union City — and expanding the non-profit’s home-build portfolio.

Increasing home ownership would not only mean more construction but the preservation of existing homes, she said.

“Many people are learning that a big part of our impact every year is in providing critical home repairs for residents in the neighborhoods where we build so that they could continue to age in place and afford the home they already have invested in for so long,” Merrick said.

Ferguson will stay at the organization until the end of May to help with the transition. Details about his next role at another organization will be announced at a later date. He announced his resignation in early May, according to the nonprofit.