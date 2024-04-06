SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Warm, dry and sunny end to the weekend

Crime & Public Safety

By
32 minutes ago

Highs in Atlanta are rising into the 70s on Sunday as the weekend closes out with sunshine and dry weather.

The morning in Atlanta will start with below-average temperatures with a low of 45 degrees. Some areas in far northeast Georgia are even under a frost warning from 2 to 9 a.m. Sunday due to temperatures dropping as low as 34 degrees, the National Weather Service announced.

Afternoon highs will rebound in the metro area and surpass the average, though. It will climb up to 74 degrees Sunday afternoon as skies turn partly cloudy.

“We’ll keep the sunshine around. So we’re keeping it warmer and dry for the end of our weekend,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Monday will be another warm day, but a few more clouds will be around. Unfortunaly, that could mean your view of the partial eclipse may be obscured if you’re in the metro and other parts of North Georgia.

The moon will pass between the Earth and the sun around 3:04 p.m., resulting in the eclipse that will cover between 80% and 85% of the sun. In Atlanta, sky cover will be at about 40% at the time that the eclipse is at its peak, the NWS reported Saturday afternoon.

Morning temperatures on Monday will be in the low to mid-50 and afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s.

Some showers could move in by the afternoon and evening, especially in far North Georgia, Deon said. Rain on Tuesday is expected to be around for most of the day, before stopping in the evening. Showers return Wednesday morning and continue into Thursday.

Five-day forecast, Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

