Eclipse forecast: clouds in North Georgia, clear skies in the south

A total solar eclipse — or a partial eclipse if you’re sticking around in Georgia — will captivate stargazers who aren’t below too much cloud coverage Monday.

For some of us in metro Atlanta and other parts of Georgia, cloudy conditions may just obscure the view.

The moon will pass between the Earth and the sun around 3:04 p.m., resulting in the eclipse that will cover between 80% and 85% of the sun. The eclipse starts at about 1:45 p.m. and ends at 4:20 p.m.

The path of totality will cross over 13 states, entering in Texas and exiting in Maine. To witness the complete phase of the eclipse, you must be located within the specific path.

According to the National Weather Service, conditions will be cloudy in North Georgia during the eclipse. This means some of us sticking around may only see glimpses of the spectacle.

The agency estimates that between 30% to 40% of the sky will be covered in areas north of I-20. As you continue going north into the mountains, cloud coverage increases to 50% and 60%.

In Atlanta, sky cover will be at about 40% at the time that the eclipse is at its peak.

In Middle and South Georgia, the NWS is predicting clear skies.

Your best chances for a clear viewing of the complete eclipse is in northern New England. The NWS said the forecast may change at any moment and your view may end up being obscured.

Scattered rain could also be coming Monday. Showers will remain light and will be sticking around northwest Georgia, the NWS reported. The chance for rain in Atlanta at the time of the eclipse remains minimal.

Several locations around the metro area are inviting residents to experience the eclipse alongside others. A five hour “Eclipse-fest” is planned at the Fernbank Science Center starting at noon, you can hike up Stone Mountain or take the Summit Skyride starting at 1:45 p.m. to get a mountaintop view, and the Tellus Science Museum’s observatory will be open at 12:30 p.m. for those who buy tickets.

If you find yourself staring at some clouds — with your eclipse glasses, of course — then there are alternative options. The total solar eclipse can still be viewed online.

NASA will stream telescope views of the sun starting at 1 p.m. The Exploratorium museum will also broadcast eclipse day views starting at 1:45 p.m.