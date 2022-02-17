Road shootings still a deadly, dangerous trend in 2022

Feb. 16: A tractor-trailer driver was seriously injured when he was shot by another motorist while traveling on I-75 north of Wade Green Road, according to Cobb County police. The suspected shooter did not stop, police said. The injured man sustained life-threatening injuries and required emergency surgery.

Caption A GBI agent processes the scene of a shooting investigation on I-85 in Coweta County on Feb. 15. Credit: GBI

Feb. 15: A Coweta County deputy shot a man accused of striking several vehicles, including a patrol car, while driving a stolen tractor-trailer on I-85, according to investigators. The driver, 56-year-old Bobby Gene Ingram, was shot multiple times. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Feb. 15: Three people were injured in a suspected road-rage incident in Gwinnett County, according to police. Shots were fired after two vehicles pulled into a Buford Drive business shortly after 5:15 p.m., police said. One man was charged in the incident.

Caption Atlanta police investigated a shooting at a gas station near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 1. Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Feb. 1: Investigators were called to a Circle K on Northside Drive, near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, around 7:45 a.m. when a man told them his wife had been shot while they were driving northbound on Metropolitan Parkway at University Avenue, according to police. Antwan Leeroy Green, 29, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, cruelty to children and reckless conduct after police said he fired at the vehicle while driving.

Jan. 27: After being shot while driving, a 46-year-old man crashed his vehicle in the front yard of a Gwinnett County home, according to police. Don Wardlaw died before he could be taken to a hospital. Investigators were trying to determine where the man may have been shot.

Jan. 24: Six-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray was shot and killed while in his car seat in the Dixie Hills neighborhood of northwest Atlanta. The baby’s mother had just stopped at a store when shots were fired from an SUV speeding by, according to police. Investigators later charged two suspects, Dequasie Johnathan Little and Sharice Ingram, with murder in the boy’s death.

Jan. 19: A 5-year-old was grazed by a bullet after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two drivers in southwest Atlanta, police said. The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Campbellton Road. Police said the child was in the back seat of a car when the drivers of two separate vehicles began shooting at each other. Those two drivers, Deontea Anderson, 28, and Paul Hinds Jr., 24, were arrested at the scene.

Jan. 11: A man was repairing a client’s vehicle on an I-75 exit ramp when he was shot multiple times, according to Atlanta police. The man’s girlfriend told police she and her 7-year-old son were in a pickup truck parked further up the ramp to Northside Drive as they waited on the man to repair the vehicle. She then heard multiple gunshots and saw another vehicle drive away, according to police. The woman drove her injured boyfriend to the hospital.

Jan. 4: A 28-year-old man met with officers shortly before 5 a.m. at a gas station on Piedmont Road south of I-85 to report he had been shot, according to Atlanta police. The man had been at a traffic light at Piedmont Road and Piedmont Circle when another driver became angry with his driving, police said. That’s when the suspect, who was not identified, shot the man.

Jan. 3: A man died after crashing his BMW into a leasing office at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex, and rescuers discovered he had been shot. Mark Lewis, 27, was found unconscious inside his car after crashing just before 6:45 p.m. at the Lenox Woods apartments in the Lindridge-Martin Manor neighborhood east of Buckhead, Atlanta police said. After pulling the man from the car, firefighters found that he had been shot.