ajc logo
X

1 person injured in shooting at busy Brookhaven intersection

A shooting at a busy Brookhaven intersection Sunday afternoon has left one person injured, according to Channel 2 Action News.

caption arrowCaption
A shooting at a busy Brookhaven intersection Sunday afternoon has left one person injured, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

One person was shot at a busy Brookhaven intersection Sunday afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Brookhaven police responded to the intersection of North Druid Hills and Peachtree Roads around 3 p.m. upon receiving reports that a person had been shot, the station reported. The victim had sustained several gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.

Police did not disclose the victim’s condition.

According to Channel 2, police have narrowed down a suspect, but police did not identify that person or confirm whether they were in custody.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Homicide investigation underway after fatal shooting at DeKalb home
8h ago
Large fire at Gwinnett apartment complex displaces 20 residents
8h ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Mother’s Day brings partly cloudy skies, warm temps
21h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top