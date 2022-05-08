1 person injured in shooting at busy Brookhaven intersection

One person was shot at a busy Brookhaven intersection Sunday afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Brookhaven police responded to the intersection of North Druid Hills and Peachtree Roads around 3 p.m. upon receiving reports that a person had been shot, the station reported. The victim had sustained several gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.
Police did not disclose the victim’s condition.
According to Channel 2, police have narrowed down a suspect, but police did not identify that person or confirm whether they were in custody.
