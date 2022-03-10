Police searching for injured driver after road-rage shootout in South Fulton

Police are searching for a person involved in a road-rage shootout in South Fulton on Thursday afternoon who may be injured after crashing into the woods.
Officers recovered a battered maroon sedan at the scene of the crash near the intersection of Old National Highway and Woodward Road, South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Derrick Rogers confirmed.
According to Rogers, the driver of the wrecked car and another driver became involved in a road-rage incident as they drove next to each other on the heavily trafficked road. Shots were fired from one car, causing the other to crash.
The driver of the car from which the bullets were fired did not remain at the scene, Rogers said. After the second car crashed, police could not locate its driver.
Witnesses said they saw the crash and the injured driver flee into the woods, according to Channel 2 Action News. Rogers said police have no suspect information or vehicle description, but they are continuing to investigate.
