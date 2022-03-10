Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Police searching for injured driver after road-rage shootout in South Fulton

According to South Fulton police, the driver of the wrecked car and another driver became involved in a road-rage incident as they drove on Old National Highway.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

caption arrowCaption
According to South Fulton police, the driver of the wrecked car and another driver became involved in a road-rage incident as they drove on Old National Highway.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Police are searching for a person involved in a road-rage shootout in South Fulton on Thursday afternoon who may be injured after crashing into the woods.

Officers recovered a battered maroon sedan at the scene of the crash near the intersection of Old National Highway and Woodward Road, South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Derrick Rogers confirmed.

According to Rogers, the driver of the wrecked car and another driver became involved in a road-rage incident as they drove next to each other on the heavily trafficked road. Shots were fired from one car, causing the other to crash.

The driver of the car from which the bullets were fired did not remain at the scene, Rogers said. After the second car crashed, police could not locate its driver.

Witnesses said they saw the crash and the injured driver flee into the woods, according to Channel 2 Action News. Rogers said police have no suspect information or vehicle description, but they are continuing to investigate.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Suspect sought after 2 killed, teen injured in Forsyth County shooting
1h ago
Georgia woman pleads guilty to dogfighting in federal court
1h ago
Husband of missing Indiana woman named person of interest by Johns Creek police
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top