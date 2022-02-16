Hamburger icon
3 wounded, 1 arrested after Buford road-rage shooting in U-Haul parking lot

This U-Haul dealership along Buford Drive in Gwinnett County is where police said three men were wounded during a road-rage dispute Tuesday. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Authorities said a Buford motorist shot at another vehicle during a road-rage dispute Tuesday evening, but police confirmed the alleged shooter quickly had his own gun turned against him.

Gwinnett County police arrived at a U-Haul dealership along Buford Drive shortly after 5:15 p.m. and found Shormoi Martin, 25, sitting in the front seat of a Honda Accord bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg, according to a news release.

Officers treated his wound at the scene but said Martin refused to cooperate when they asked for details about how he was shot.

Investigators later learned that Martin and two men in a white work van clashed in traffic, the release said. Both drivers pulled into the U-Haul parking lot and Martin began shooting into the van from his car, Gwinnett police spokesperson Hideshi Valle said.

Martin tried to leave, authorities said, but the van’s driver stopped him. Police said Martin then got out of his car and opened fire on the van again. The van’s passenger managed to grab the gun away from Martin and shot at him, striking him in the leg, Valle said.

Both men in the van sustained gunshot wounds during the ordeal; the driver was shot in the leg and the passenger took a gunshot to the chest, the release indicated. The two men left the scene before officers arrived and drove to a nearby fire station for treatment, police said.

Martin and both victims were considered stable at a hospital.

Martin is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

