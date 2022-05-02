BREAKING: Road rage suspect accused of shooting teen in face now in custody

A woman who Douglasville police said shot a teenager in the face in a fit of road rage Sunday is now in custody.
The woman, whose name was not released, was traveling eastbound on I-20 around 4:40 p.m. and exited at Chapel Hill Road, according to police.
At some point, she shot a 17-year-old in the face, Channel 2 Action News reported. The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to be released, according to the news station.
Police believe the woman was coming from the Carrollton area and announced her arrest Monday morning. We are working to learn more.
