BREAKING: Road rage suspect accused of shooting teen in face now in custody

A woman is in custody after being accused of shooting a teen in the face in a case of road rage, police say.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

A woman who Douglasville police said shot a teenager in the face in a fit of road rage Sunday is now in custody.

The woman, whose name was not released, was traveling eastbound on I-20 around 4:40 p.m. and exited at Chapel Hill Road, according to police.

At some point, she shot a 17-year-old in the face, Channel 2 Action News reported. The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to be released, according to the news station.

Police believe the woman was coming from the Carrollton area and announced her arrest Monday morning. We are working to learn more.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

