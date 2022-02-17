Shooting on I-285 in DeKalb is 3rd incident on a metro Atlanta interstate this week

On Tuesday, a Coweta County deputy shot a man accused of striking several vehicles, including a patrol car, while driving a stolen tractor-trailer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The driver, 56-year-old Bobby Gene Ingram, was shot multiple times. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The following day, a tractor-trailer driver was shot in a possible bout of road rage on I-75 North just past Wade Green Road in Cobb County, the AJC reported. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and his truck came to a stop blocking all lanes of I-75 around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect left the scene and no description of the shooter or their car was available.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s incident is asked to call DeKalb detectives at 770-724-7850 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or online at StopCrimeATL.com to remain anonymous.

