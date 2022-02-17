Shooting on I-285 in DeKalb is 3rd incident on a metro Atlanta interstate this week

A man who was involved in an argument at a DeKalb County business early Thursday morning drove away from the scene but was seriously injured in a shooting on I-285 shortly after, police said.
The man, who is in his 30s, argued with multiple suspects before the shooting around 5 a.m., DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. After leaving, the man was shot while driving on I-285 North near the junction with I-20. Vincent added that the shooting was not the result of road rage.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Vincent said. No one has been arrested and police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspects.
The shooting was the third incident of gun violence on metro Atlanta interstates this week.
On Tuesday, a Coweta County deputy shot a man accused of striking several vehicles, including a patrol car, while driving a stolen tractor-trailer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The driver, 56-year-old Bobby Gene Ingram, was shot multiple times. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The following day, a tractor-trailer driver was shot in a possible bout of road rage on I-75 North just past Wade Green Road in Cobb County, the AJC reported. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and his truck came to a stop blocking all lanes of I-75 around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect left the scene and no description of the shooter or their car was available.
Anyone with information about Thursday’s incident is asked to call DeKalb detectives at 770-724-7850 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or online at StopCrimeATL.com to remain anonymous.
