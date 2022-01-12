Hamburger icon
Person shot multiple times while helping someone on I-75, witness says

A person is in critical condition after being shot multiple times while helping someone on an I-75 exit ramp at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
A person is in critical condition after being shot multiple times while helping someone on an I-75 exit ramp at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

By Rosana Hughes, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
The victim was outside of the vehicle performing a roadside assistance job

A person is in critical condition after being shot multiple times while helping someone on an I-75 exit ramp Tuesday night, according to Atlanta police.

Atlanta police were dispatched about 10 p.m. to Grady Memorial Hospital where they met with a witness, the victim’s girlfriend, who said she had driven the victim to the hospital, a news release states.

She told police the victim was performing a roadside assistance job on the ramp to Northside Drive when she heard multiple gunshots and saw another vehicle drive away, according to the release. It was not clear if the victim was the intended target of the gunfire, and an update on their condition was not provided.

Atlanta police aggravated assault unit investigators are investigating the incident. No further details were released Wednesday morning.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

