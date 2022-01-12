Person shot multiple times while helping someone on I-75, witness says

Atlanta police were dispatched about 10 p.m. to Grady Memorial Hospital where they met with a witness, the victim’s girlfriend, who said she had driven the victim to the hospital, a news release states.

She told police the victim was performing a roadside assistance job on the ramp to Northside Drive when she heard multiple gunshots and saw another vehicle drive away, according to the release. It was not clear if the victim was the intended target of the gunfire, and an update on their condition was not provided.