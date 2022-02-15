BREAKING: GBI investigating officer-involved shooting on I-85 in Coweta

Several northbound lanes of traffic have been blocked off along I-85 in Coweta County following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday that is now being investigated by the GBI, according to investigators.
Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood confirmed in a news release that he called the state agency in to investigate the case, which began with deputies chasing a stolen tractor-trailer that was being electronically tracked.
The chase began on I-85 just before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon when a suspect driving the stolen truck refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Deputies said the truck swerved to strike several other vehicles on the interstate, prompting officers to use deadly force to stop the vehicle.
Authorities have not identified the driver. He was taken to a hospital and his condition was not immediately known.
It is the 13th officer-involved shooting in Georgia so far this year. GBI officials also confirmed that the agency is investigating the shooting.
A spokesperson from the Georgia State Patrol’s office said Coweta County deputies called for assistance from state troopers during the chase. GSP is investigating a crash involving a Sheriff’s Office vehicle that occurred at some point during the pursuit, the spokesperson said.
All lanes of traffic north of McCollum-Sharpsburg Road were closed more than an hour after the incident, according to traffic reports. Since then, two northbound lanes have reopened, Channel 2 Action News reported.
NewsChopper2 hovered above the scene and saw dozens of law enforcement vehicles still staging on the interstate. The tractor trailer remained cordoned off with crime scene tape.
