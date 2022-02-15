Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: GBI investigating officer-involved shooting on I-85 in Coweta

Coweta County deputies were chasing a stolen 18-wheeler with an electronic tracker on it Tuesday afternoon, and it led to an officer-involved shooting on the interstate. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

caption arrowCaption
Coweta County deputies were chasing a stolen 18-wheeler with an electronic tracker on it Tuesday afternoon, and it led to an officer-involved shooting on the interstate. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Several northbound lanes of traffic have been blocked off along I-85 in Coweta County following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday that is now being investigated by the GBI, according to investigators.

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood confirmed in a news release that he called the state agency in to investigate the case, which began with deputies chasing a stolen tractor-trailer that was being electronically tracked.

The chase began on I-85 just before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon when a suspect driving the stolen truck refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Deputies said the truck swerved to strike several other vehicles on the interstate, prompting officers to use deadly force to stop the vehicle.

Authorities have not identified the driver. He was taken to a hospital and his condition was not immediately known.

It is the 13th officer-involved shooting in Georgia so far this year. GBI officials also confirmed that the agency is investigating the shooting.

A spokesperson from the Georgia State Patrol’s office said Coweta County deputies called for assistance from state troopers during the chase. GSP is investigating a crash involving a Sheriff’s Office vehicle that occurred at some point during the pursuit, the spokesperson said.

All lanes of traffic north of McCollum-Sharpsburg Road were closed more than an hour after the incident, according to traffic reports. Since then, two northbound lanes have reopened, Channel 2 Action News reported.

NewsChopper2 hovered above the scene and saw dozens of law enforcement vehicles still staging on the interstate. The tractor trailer remained cordoned off with crime scene tape.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man arrested in suspected arson attempt at Atlanta’s Federal Reserve building
4m ago
UPDATE: Carrollton police locate man accused of making terroristic threats
1h ago
70-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by garbage truck in SW Atlanta
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top