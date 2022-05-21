Police: Man follows alleged road rage shooter home, gets shot at again

A man followed an alleged road rage shooter home after he was shot at while driving, Atlanta police said. The man was then shot at again when they arrived at the alleged shooter’s residence.
The incident began when the unidentified man attempted to merge while driving his red Mustang near Greenbriar Parkway on Friday afternoon. The alleged shooter, identified as Quincey Adam Rogers, told police he was cut off and proceeded to point his gun at the driver as he passed the other man’s vehicle.
Rogers shouted at the man before shooting at the vehicle, striking it above the rear wheel, according to Channel 2 Action News. The man followed Rogers to his home, where Rogers came back outside with another gun and shot at him again, police said.
Police arrived at Rogers’ home on the 3000 block of Imperial Circle in southwest Atlanta, where he was arrested, police said.
The unidentified man was not injured. Rogers was taken to Fulton County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and damage to property.
Channel 2 says investigators seized other weapons from Rogers’ home.
About the Author