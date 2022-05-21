Police: Man follows alleged road rage shooter home, gets shot at again

The incident began when the unidentified man attempted to merge while driving his red Mustang near Greenbriar Parkway on Friday afternoon. The alleged shooter, identified as Quincey Adam Rogers, told police he was cut off and proceeded to point his gun at the driver as he passed the other man’s vehicle.

Rogers shouted at the man before shooting at the vehicle, striking it above the rear wheel, according to Channel 2 Action News. The man followed Rogers to his home, where Rogers came back outside with another gun and shot at him again, police said.