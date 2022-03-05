Police: 3 women, 1 man shot in incident at I-75, Langford Parkway

Atlanta Police Department officers responded to a person shot at I-75 and Arthur Langford Jr. Parkway at 12:40 a.m. A female victim with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck was taken to the hospital. Later, three other victims — a man and two women — drove themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A fifth person called 911 and reported he had been shot at in the incident but was not wounded.

Officers said the three victims who took themselves to the hospital were in a Lamborghini on the highway when another vehicle pulled alongside and began shooting, wounding the occupants. Two of the victims in the Lamborghini were not believed to be the intended targets, according to officials.