Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Police: 3 women, 1 man shot in incident at I-75, Langford Parkway

ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
1 hour ago

Four people were wounded in an Atlanta roadway shooting early Saturday morning.

Atlanta Police Department officers responded to a person shot at I-75 and Arthur Langford Jr. Parkway at 12:40 a.m. A female victim with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck was taken to the hospital. Later, three other victims — a man and two women — drove themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A fifth person called 911 and reported he had been shot at in the incident but was not wounded.

Officers said the three victims who took themselves to the hospital were in a Lamborghini on the highway when another vehicle pulled alongside and began shooting, wounding the occupants. Two of the victims in the Lamborghini were not believed to be the intended targets, according to officials.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation earlier in the evening between the occupants of the Lamborghini and another group.

Police did not release the identity of the victims nor the details of the altercation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Athens-Clarke firefighters tend to wounded 8-year-old girl attacked by dog
2h ago
Warner Robins man dead after SWAT standoff
4h ago
Overnight fire in DeKalb displaces 13 families
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top