Crime & Public Safety

Porsche driver charged with DUI in crash that injured 3, including Fulton deputy

A crash on I-285 seriously injured a Fulton County sheriff's deputy and left two others with minor injuries, Cobb County police said.

By
16 minutes ago

Cobb County police arrested the driver of a Porsche Panamera after they said he caused a serious multi-car crash on I-285 late Wednesday night that left three people injured, including a Fulton County sheriff’s deputy.

Cedric Curne, 42, of Atlanta, was charged with a felony count of serious injury by vehicle, following too closely and failure to remove vehicle after an accident on an expressway, Cobb police said. Curne was also charged with DUI-less safe, a count used when drivers refuse to submit to a breathalyzer test or their blood-alcohol content is under the legal limit of .08.

The deputy involved in the crash was driving a Ford F-150 and suffered a serious, but not life-threatening, injury, police said. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, but he was not identified and officials did not share further information about the nature of his injury.

The crash involved another man driving a 2024 Hyundai Tucson with his child as a passenger, police said. Both were taken to Kennestone with minor injuries.

The series of crashes began when Curne’s 2017 Panamera hit a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe from behind just before midnight on I-285 South near Paces Ferry Road, police said. With the two cars stopped on the interstate, the Tucson swerved around them to the left and hit the median barrier.

The deputy’s vehicle was following the Tucson and could not avoid the stopped cars, according to police. The patrol truck hit the Panamera, then the Tucson, before stopping on the left side of the interstate.

Curne was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he remained Thursday morning.

The investigation remains open, police said. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

