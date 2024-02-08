Porsche driver charged with DUI in crash that injured 3, including Fulton deputy

The deputy involved in the crash was driving a Ford F-150 and suffered a serious, but not life-threatening, injury, police said. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, but he was not identified and officials did not share further information about the nature of his injury.

The crash involved another man driving a 2024 Hyundai Tucson with his child as a passenger, police said. Both were taken to Kennestone with minor injuries.

The series of crashes began when Curne’s 2017 Panamera hit a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe from behind just before midnight on I-285 South near Paces Ferry Road, police said. With the two cars stopped on the interstate, the Tucson swerved around them to the left and hit the median barrier.

The deputy’s vehicle was following the Tucson and could not avoid the stopped cars, according to police. The patrol truck hit the Panamera, then the Tucson, before stopping on the left side of the interstate.

Curne was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he remained Thursday morning.

The investigation remains open, police said. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.