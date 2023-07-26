‘My baby was good’: Vigil honors teen killed at DeKalb IHOP during summer job

Workers dressed in their company-issued black T-shirts on Tuesday night at an IHOP restaurant in Stonecrest, but their reason was different this time.

Black and purple were the favorite colors of Jacob Johnson, a kind 16-year-old they got to know as a co-worker during two short months this summer.

Multicolored flowers and candles now lay in front of a tree outside the restaurant, where the shy teenager’s older sister Mecca Johnson sat crossed-legged, placed her hands over her head and broke down in tears during a candlelight vigil. The 20-year-old’s hand was quickly held by her father Jerry Johnson, who came over to console her.

“I had never seen her break down like that,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday morning. “Man, she lost her little brother and it hurt me to see her like that. She was just realizing their last moments were gonna be their last.”

The gathering marked an emotional and hopeful day, nearly two weeks after Jacob Johnson was gunned down while working the morning shift, shocking both staff and customers.

Owner Nash Hassan closed the Panola Road restaurant for several days following the July 15 shooting and offered trauma resources to those in need. Some employees left, and never returned, stunned by the sight of their friend’s body lying on the ground in broad daylight.

Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Johnson’s family, friends and co-workers remain devastated. While many want justice, the vigil and balloon release were also about healing, warmth and remembrance. As the sun was setting, dozens gathered outside the DeKalb County restaurant, close to where the gunfire rang out. Employees past and present were invited.

“He was a part of the IHOP family,” Becky Smart, a friend of Hassan, told the AJC.

Credit: GoFundMe Credit: GoFundMe

Future customers at the 24-hour restaurant who make their way to the brown tables and booths will no longer be greeted by Johnson’s bright smile, but a connection remained between them throughout the day Tuesday, even if they didn’t realize it. All of the profits from Tuesday’s sales will go toward Johnson’s family, according to the owner. Management decided to close the restaurant during the vigil, Smart said, giving everyone time to grieve.

”It’s just something tragic, and nothing like this has ever happened with Nash’s IHOP,” she said. “We just wanted to give back to the family and let them know that we care about him and support them.”

Johnson was outside the restaurant while on the job that Saturday morning when another teenager allegedly shot him in the head. He was taken to a hospital, but died soon after.

David Allen, 16, already considered Johnson like family in the seven months they were friends. He said hearing about his death “tore a hole in my heart.”

Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“When someone that close to our age is being taken from that family, being taken from us — it just breaks you,” he said.

Police said the teen suspect, whose identity has not been released, had an ongoing dispute with Johnson that erupted into gunfire. That teen was arrested Friday, but authorities said the investigation continues.

IHOP General Manager Christina Xivir, who hired Johnson, said his politeness and respectful manner made her want him on the team. After Johnson’s death, she organized a GoFundMe page that had raised more than $5,000 as of Wednesday morning to pay for his funeral expenses and help his family with any other financial needs.

Johnson was one of the most respectful young men he had ever met, Hassan said.

“He took the initiative without being asked and performed every task with a smile,” said Hassan, who has owned the restaurant for more than a decade.

Johnson, a junior at Martin Luther King High School, was excited to start working there in May for what was his first summer job. His schedule was mostly on weekends, though his nature led him to pick up shifts during the week. He was a great student, according to those who knew him, and was hoping to earn enough money to transform his wardrobe from a “hoodie” to “preppy look,” his father said. He also dreamed of buying a car one day.

Jerry Johnson said he hated how someone took his boy away from him. What he will miss most is teaching his son about life and sharing those little moments at their family home, like when he would sneak up on Jacob dancing in front of the mirror.

“He didn’t love for you to see him, so you had to catch him,” his father said.

Jacob’s mother, Tia Morgan, and his younger brother and sister were also at the vigil. Jerry Johnson comforted them all, telling them everything was going to be OK. The teenager’s girlfriend, Madeline Cubas, 17, held a candle and shared a tearful hug with his mom.

Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jerry Johnson said he knew his son was a good kid, but the vigil confirmed it. The father’s heart was touched seeing friends, co-workers and members of the community speak about how his son impacted them.

Candles lit up the surrounding area of the IHOP and were visible from cars that passed by. Dozens looked up as the purple and black balloons rose into the night sky and out of view.

“My baby was good,” Tia Morgan told the AJC. “He was good.”

— AJC freelance photographer Jenni Girtman contributed to this article.