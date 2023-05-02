Killer convicted 2 years after man’s body found near Griffin golf course

Pierce and Wilkerson, who was 17 at the time, were both believed to be affiliated with “Sex Murder Money,” a subset of the Bloods street gang, Griffin police said.

“Gang violence devastates families across our community,” Broder said of the verdict. “I thank my team, law enforcement, and the jury for their work on this case. We must continue to come together to fight gang violence and prevent gangs from extinguishing one more life.”

Wilkerson, of Griffin, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by taking a firearm, possession of a pistol under the age of 18, and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 16.

The case was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said.