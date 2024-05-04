BREAKING | Inmate arrested 6 days ago escapes from Piedmont Newton Hospital

A man charged with fleeing from police on April 28 fled once again on Saturday afternoon, but this time from Piedmont Newton Hospital, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Kendrick Darnell Hurst, 34, was arrested on April 28 and also charged with terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and countless traffic violations, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said he walked out of the hospital Saturday wearing a bright, lime green jumpsuit. Hurst is 5′10″ and weighs 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a lip piercing and facial tattoos, police said.

The sheriff’s office did not say how long Hurst had been in the hospital, and they also did not say whether Hurst was under supervision during his time there.

The Covington Police Department, Conyers Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol were assisting with the search for Hurst. No details were released on why he was in the hospital. Investigators do not believe he was armed.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Hurst was released from prison in October 2022 after serving nearly 14 years for a kidnapping conviction in Newton County.

Anyone with information on Hurst’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

