Husband of Indiana woman last seen in Johns Creek wanted after court no-show

After Xavier Breland reported his wife missing, he was arrested in Indiana on separate, unrelated charges of stalking out of Coweta County. At the same time, he was also charged in Indiana with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to court records.

Ciera has not been found, and authorities have not ruled out foul play. No one has been arrested, and Xavier remains the sole person of interest. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

After his arrest in 2022, Breland was extradited to Coweta and later released on bond. According to court records, he was found not guilty of aggravated stalking in August 2022.

A few months later, court proceedings began in connection to his gun charges out of Hamilton County, Indiana, court records show. He appeared for his initial hearing on video and requested a public defender in February 2023, and his bond was set at $100,000. He posted bond a few days later.

The #FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of missing person Ciera Breland. If you have any information related to her disappearance please contact @JohnsCreekPD at 678-474-1610 or @CarmelPD at 317-571-2500. You can also visit https://t.co/F9ULdz87L2 pic.twitter.com/OkPKcqocvc — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) March 21, 2022

Breland was scheduled to appear in person for his final pretrial hearing in Indiana on Dec. 28, but he never showed up, court records show. His trial, originally set to start next Monday, has been canceled.

He is now wanted on an active arrest warrant out of Indiana, although the court lists his last known address in Duluth. Representatives for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana have not responded to questions.

