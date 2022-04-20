ajc logo
Missing Indiana woman’s husband has bond revoked in Coweta stalking case

Xavier Breland will remain in jail after having his bond revoked for a second time on an aggravated stalking charge in Coweta County.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Several months before Ciera Breland went missing under suspicious circumstances in a disappearance that’s drawn national attention, her husband, Xavier Breland, was using a GPS to illegally track another woman, Coweta County authorities allege in indictments.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered Xavier Breland to remain in jail, revoking his bond for a second time on an aggravated stalking charge. Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford confirmed the ruling to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Xavier Breland, 37, has been under the specter of investigators in Johns Creek and Hamilton County, Indiana, since he reported his wife missing in late February.

Both police agencies are investigating Ciera Breland’s disappearance and authorities have not ruled out foul play. Investigators declared Xavier Breland a person of interest in the case last month.

ExploreHusband of missing Indiana woman named person of interest by Johns Creek police

Authorities said Ciera Breland, 31, was in Georgia the week of Feb. 20 visiting family in Johns Creek along with Xavier Breland, their 5-year-old son and their white labradoodle. According to Johns Creek detectives, she was last seen alive in Georgia on Feb. 24 at a home in the 10500 block of Highgate Manor Court.

The FBI, which is assisting in the investigation and offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Ciera Breland’s discovery, said there is no evidence she ever returned home to Indiana from the family trip.

Xavier Breland was arrested by authorities in Hamilton County, Indiana, on an unrelated aggravated stalking warrant March 2, police said. He was subsequently extradited to Coweta County to face the charge, which stems from a Dec. 14 indictment.

According to arrest warrants, Xavier Breland planted a GPS tracking device in a stuffed animal, then sent the toy to a Newnan woman’s home without her consent in March 2021. Detectives said he violated a restraining order by sending the woman harassing text messages in June 2021.

Superior Court Judge Emory Palmer initially revoked Xavier Breland’s bond March 16, according to court records. She ordered him to remain in custody until a hearing could be held for attorneys to argue his custody status. That hearing was held Wednesday.

In a motion Coweta prosecutors filed last month to keep his bond revoked, Assistant District Attorney Hallie Dixon cited the fact that Xavier Breland missed court dates — including his Feb. 23 arraignment — fled the county and was declared a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance.

“Wherefore the state maintains that the defendant poses a significant risk of flight, a significant threat to the victim, and a significant risk of committing further crimes if allowed to remain free on bond,” Dixon argued in the motion.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

