Missing Indiana woman’s husband has bond revoked in Coweta stalking case

The FBI, which is assisting in the investigation and offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Ciera Breland’s discovery, said there is no evidence she ever returned home to Indiana from the family trip.

Xavier Breland was arrested by authorities in Hamilton County, Indiana, on an unrelated aggravated stalking warrant March 2, police said. He was subsequently extradited to Coweta County to face the charge, which stems from a Dec. 14 indictment.

According to arrest warrants, Xavier Breland planted a GPS tracking device in a stuffed animal, then sent the toy to a Newnan woman’s home without her consent in March 2021. Detectives said he violated a restraining order by sending the woman harassing text messages in June 2021.

Superior Court Judge Emory Palmer initially revoked Xavier Breland’s bond March 16, according to court records. She ordered him to remain in custody until a hearing could be held for attorneys to argue his custody status. That hearing was held Wednesday.

In a motion Coweta prosecutors filed last month to keep his bond revoked, Assistant District Attorney Hallie Dixon cited the fact that Xavier Breland missed court dates — including his Feb. 23 arraignment — fled the county and was declared a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance.

“Wherefore the state maintains that the defendant poses a significant risk of flight, a significant threat to the victim, and a significant risk of committing further crimes if allowed to remain free on bond,” Dixon argued in the motion.