GBI: Man shot to death during traffic stop on I-95 in coastal Georgia

Leonard Allen Cure, 53, was killed after he was pulled over around 7:30 a.m. in a rural area north of Kingsland, about nine miles from the Florida border, according to the GBI. The Camden County deputy was not injured during the incident.

A GBI spokeswoman said the state agency had opened an investigation into the shooting at the request of the sheriff’s office.

According to the initial investigation, Cure was pulled over and got out of his car at the request of the deputy. He cooperated throughout the stop until he learned he was going to be placed under arrest. The GBI did not say why the deputy decided to arrest Cure.

Once the man stopped complying, the deputy used his Taser, the GBI said. Cure then assaulted the deputy, and the deputy used his Taser again, then hit Cure with his baton, according to the state agency. Cure still would not comply, so the deputy shot him, according to the GBI.

Emergency medical personnel responded and treated Cure, but he later died of his wounds, the GBI said.

The Camden sheriff’s office acknowledged the shooting and said the GBI was leading the investigation, but no further information was released.

This was the 80th shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Georgia this year, according to the GBI.

