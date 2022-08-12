GBI: Employee at Union County school shoots at vehicle in parking lot

The GBI is investigating a shooting that the state agency described as an “isolated incident” at a Union County school Thursday afternoon. An employee at the Union County Primary School shot at an unoccupied vehicle in the school’s parking, according to the GBI.
Investigators said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. when the suspect targeted the empty vehicle. No one was injured and GBI officials said there was never a public threat. Classes were not in session at the time, so no students were in danger, according to school officials. A teacher planning was going on at the time, the GBI said in a statement.
Investigators did not release the school employee’s name in the statement, but noted that the suspect was taken into custody. It was not clear if they were charged by Thursday night.
School district officials said classes, which were slated to begin Friday, were cancelled as the GBI carries out its investigation.
