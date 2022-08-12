ajc logo
GBI: Employee at Union County school shoots at vehicle in parking lot

An employee at Union County Primary School was taken into custody Thursday following a shooting at the school.

An employee at Union County Primary School was taken into custody Thursday following a shooting at the school.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

The GBI is investigating a shooting that the state agency described as an “isolated incident” at a Union County school Thursday afternoon. An employee at the Union County Primary School shot at an unoccupied vehicle in the school’s parking, according to the GBI.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. when the suspect targeted the empty vehicle. No one was injured and GBI officials said there was never a public threat. Classes were not in session at the time, so no students were in danger, according to school officials. A teacher planning was going on at the time, the GBI said in a statement.

Investigators did not release the school employee’s name in the statement, but noted that the suspect was taken into custody. It was not clear if they were charged by Thursday night.

School district officials said classes, which were slated to begin Friday, were cancelled as the GBI carries out its investigation.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

