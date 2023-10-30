Cobb teacher fatally shot by estranged husband at Paulding home, police say

That smile was missing Monday morning as children entered the doors of the school, this time with grief counselors situated nearby.

Lambert, 37, was killed Saturday morning after her estranged husband allegedly forced himself inside her Paulding County home for a second time that day and opened fire, according to the county sheriff’s office. She was taken to Wellstar Paulding Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Tyron Lambert, 42, of Hiram, was arrested and is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with the shooting, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

“Our hearts go out to her family, friends and the entire Still community who already miss her,” a Cobb County School District spokesperson wrote in a statement. “Grief counselors are at school this week to support students and staff and we do ask you to give our school family privacy during this time.”

Just after midnight Saturday, deputies received a 911 call from someone reporting a possible domestic dispute/home invasion at the home on Topaz Drive near Dallas. The sheriff’s office said Tyron Lambert had arrived at his wife’s house and forced his way inside the back door, leading to a dispute. He pointed a gun at several people inside, deputies said, but drove away after he learned law enforcement had been contacted.

“Paulding deputies made a report, began the process to seek warrants for his arrest, placed the residence on ‘zone patrol,’ and placed a ‘Be on the Lookout’ (BOLO) out via dispatch for Tyron Lambert and his vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

About seven hours later, amid the ongoing search, a second 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office. The caller stated that Lambert had again broken into the home through the same back door and was armed.

Deputies returned to the home but heard a gunshot before they could enter. They then saw Tyron Lambert running away from the home. He was taken into custody following a brief struggle, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Ashley Henson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a “zone patrol” does not mean that deputies are stationed at a specific location for an extended period of time. “Unfortunately, we do not have the manpower for that,” he said. “What it does mean is that the information was passed on to the night shift deputies and the day shift deputies that had just come on duty. Furthermore, it lets deputies know of the incident so they can patrol the street when they are in that area of the county.”

Lambert was booked into the Paulding County Jail and faces charges of malice murder, murder/family violence, home invasion/ burglary and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, according to deputies. Other charges include criminal trespass, first-degree criminal damage to property, obstruction, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of simple assault.

He is being held without bond, according to online records.

In a statement to the school community, Still Elementary Principal Monica Howard said they have additional counselors available to students and staff Monday. She encouraged families to speak with their children about the loss.

“Ms. Lambert impacted many students and staff during her time at Still Elementary School,” Howard said. “The SES School community will miss her presence.”

