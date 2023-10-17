BreakingNews
Child among 3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in DeKalb County

Child among 3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in DeKalb County

Credit: admin

Credit: admin

Crime & Public Safety
By
13 minutes ago
X

A child was among three people killed in a suspected murder-suicide in DeKalb County, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Officers were called Monday afternoon to a home on Briarcliff Road. There, investigators found two adults and a child dead, according to police.

The names of those killed were not immediately released.

Sagamore Hills Elementary School Principal Dr. Karen Williams sent a letter home to parents confirming the child killed was one of her students.

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of one of our students,” Williams wrote. “Without question, this news is difficult to hear, and we want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, friends and classmates.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Women rappers finally shatter Atlanta’s hip-hop ceiling5h ago

Credit: File photo

‘Deadly plan:’ Duluth doctor pleads guilty in plot to have girlfriend killed
1h ago

Credit: AP

DEVELOPING STORY
Jim Jordan fails to win House speaker’s job on first ballot
3h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump RICO case attracts army of defense attorneys
3h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump RICO case attracts army of defense attorneys
3h ago

Credit: Innocence Project of Florida

UPDATED
Man exonerated 16 years after wrongful conviction killed by Georgia deputy
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: File photo

‘Deadly plan:’ Duluth doctor pleads guilty in plot to have girlfriend killed
1h ago
UPDATE
25-year-old woman killed by driver fleeing trooper in DeKalb, cops say
2h ago
Man exonerated 16 years after wrongful conviction killed by Georgia deputy
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office

County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
5h ago
Mike Luckovich has a message for the Phillies from Braves fans
An early Halloween: Things to do with your grandkids this week
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top