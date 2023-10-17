Child among 3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in DeKalb County

Officers were called Monday afternoon to a home on Briarcliff Road. There, investigators found two adults and a child dead, according to police.

The names of those killed were not immediately released.

Sagamore Hills Elementary School Principal Dr. Karen Williams sent a letter home to parents confirming the child killed was one of her students.

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of one of our students,” Williams wrote. “Without question, this news is difficult to hear, and we want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, friends and classmates.”

