BREAKING | Man shot by Cartersville police after allegedly firing at officers

1 other person in house injured during shooting; GBI requested to investigate

By
32 minutes ago
Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night when Cartersville police returned fire at a suspect, according to authorities.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers were called about a domestic disturbance at a home in the Hamilton Township subdivision off Center Road, not far from I-75. As soon as police arrived, a man exited the home’s front door and opened fire, the police department said.

No officers were injured, but their patrol vehicles were struck several times.

They returned fire, striking the man several times and one other person inside the house, police said. Both the suspect and the second person were rushed to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Police said they have requested that the GBI investigate the shooting. The department will also conduct an internal investigation.

No other details were released.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

