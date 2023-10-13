BREAKING | Former Dunwoody day care owner gets 30 years in prison in abuse case

Amanda Hickey, now 48, ran the Little Lovey day care from the basement of her home for more than 10 years before the death of Charles “Charlie” Cronmiller on Feb. 3, 2021. Hickey placed the boy on his stomach for a nap and he never woke up.

”I know that there is nothing I can say in words to take away their pain, except take responsibility and express extreme sorrow for what I’ve done,” Hickey told a DeKalb County courtroom full of grieving families. “This is my legacy now.”

Hickey contended that she thought she put the boy down on his back for sleep, but video surveillance footage suggests otherwise. She entered an Alford plea last month to charges of murder and cruelty to children in the second degree, maintaining her innocence while taking responsibility for the crimes.

She admitted guilt for 18 other charges ranging from child cruelty to battery to reckless conduct — the result of abuse uncovered when investigators reviewed the footage from her home on the day Charlie died.

“There is no remorse,” the child’s mother, Stephanie Cronmiller, told the court Friday while affirming her support of the prison sentence for Hickey. “The only thing she’s sorry about is that she got caught. I focus on forgiving myself because I chose her. How could I not think this was my fault?”

According to prosecutors, Hickey disregarded known risks, state-issued guidance and her own training when she put the 4-month-old on his stomach for a nap in a playpen. At his point in development, Charlie did not possess the skills to change sleeping positions on his own and was distressed by time spent on his stomach, Assistant District Attorney Edward Chase said.

Hickey didn’t check on the baby for more than two hours before discovering him unresponsive, his mouth covered in vomit. She was arrested two days later.

Hickey was seen in surveillance footage swinging other babies by their feet, slamming them into the ground, pulling their hair, pushing and tripping toddlers and placing others in unsafe positions for sleep, prosecutors said. The victims ranged in age from 6 to 18 months.

Many of the families were in court Friday to provide victim statements to the judge ahead of sentencing. Each spoke of the immense guilt they carry for trusting their children to Hickey, who they believed to be nurturing and experienced but was in reality manipulative and cold.

“How could we trust Amanda Hickey, drop him off each day and be so clueless?” Jessica Bryant said of her son, then only 10 months old. “How sad that Amanda took her anger and aggression out on innocent little babies that couldn’t defend themselves.

“We question everything now, all the bumps, scratches and bruises (my child) came home with,” Bryant continued. “These are questions we will never have the answers to.”

Hickey was licensed to care for six children, but prosecutors said that 10 were inside her home on the day Charlie died. They accused her of exploiting restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, when visits by parents and state regulators were suspended, for financial gain. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning revoked Hickey’s license a few weeks after the child’s death.

DeKalb Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson on Friday sentenced Hickey to a total of 35 years, with the first 30 to be served in prison and the remainder on probation. She received credit for time served in jail and the time since March 2021 when she was on house arrest.

While pronouncing the sentence, Jackson acknowledged that Hickey had no prior criminal history but described the abuse caught on camera as disturbing. She ordered that Hickey have no contact with any children under the age of 13, including the victims, and be prohibited from working at a day care facility ever again.

“These families were smart and our relationships were real,” Hickey told the judge, describing herself as someone who was presenting well but was spread too thin. “I failed them. They did not fail their children.”

