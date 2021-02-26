State revokes license for Dunwoody day care owner charged with murder

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning said Friday it has revoked the license of a Dunwoody day care owner charged with murder in an infant’s death.
Amanda Hickey ran the Little Lovey day care from the basement of her home for more than 10 years. But on Feb. 5, Hickey was arrested after a 4-month-old in her care died, according to police.
Police reports state that on Feb. 3, Hickey put the baby face-down for a nap and didn’t check on him for more than 2½ hours. She was licensed to care for six children, but investigators said there were eight in her home that day.
The baby was on his stomach and unresponsive when Hickey returned to check on him, according to investigators. The baby died the same day and the center was closed.
Hickey, 45, was charged with murder and cruelty to children in the second degree. After video was reviewed from inside the day care in the hours before the baby’s death, four additional cruelty to children charges were added, a prosecutor said during a recent bond hearing.
Investigators believe Hickey abused other babies the same day the 4-month-old died. Senior Assistant District Attorney Tabitha Pazmino said Hickey picked up babies by one leg, threw one baby to the floor and pulled another infant’s hair. When the infants cried, Hickey walked out of the room, Pazmino said during the hearing.
Hickey was denied bond and has been held at the DeKalb County jail since her arrest. She has 10 days to appeal the license revocation.