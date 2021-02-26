State revokes license for Dunwoody day care owner charged with murder

Amanda Hickey ran the Little Lovey day care from the basement of her home for more than 10 years. But on Feb. 5, Hickey was arrested after a 4-month-old in her care died, according to police.

Police reports state that on Feb. 3, Hickey put the baby face-down for a nap and didn’t check on him for more than 2½ hours. She was licensed to care for six children, but investigators said there were eight in her home that day.