Mother found guilty but mentally ill after baby’s stabbing death in Cherokee

Early in the case, Driver’s attorneys filed notice that they planned to pursue an insanity defense, court records show. According to Georgia law, a verdict of guilty but mentally ill means the defendant will still be sentenced and may be incarcerated in “an appropriate penal facility” where they will be evaluated and treated for their illness.

The court scheduled Driver’s sentencing hearing for Dec. 12.

On the day Driver killed her daughter, Canton police officers were called to a home on Mountain Vista Boulevard around 2:30 p.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Police said they found Driver and her child both suffering from stab wounds and took them to separate hospitals. The girl later died at Northside Hospital Cherokee, while Driver was treated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and later booked into the Cherokee jail.

According to her arrest warrants, Driver admitted to police that she killed her daughter. Originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, she was living a nomadic lifestyle while in a relationship with witness Brian Joyce, who was also the victim’s father, court documents show. She and several other witnesses listed in the court documents were staying at the Canton home together, and police said they had recently traveled to Florida, Rhode Island, Tennessee and North Carolina.

At the beginning of the trial, Driver’s attorneys filed a motion claiming she was suffering a psychotic episode when the stabbing took place. They said her symptoms included paranoia, delusional beliefs and hallucinations, and that she told her companions she’d been hearing voices and made threats to harm herself and others in the weeks before the killing.

A spokeswoman for the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case, confirmed the verdict and said the office would release additional information.