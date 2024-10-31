Newton jury convicts man who killed ex, her husband in front of own daughter

He joked that his murder trial was “fun” and he enjoyed being the “guest of honor” during the trial, according to the Newton County district attorney.

But the verdict was no laughing matter. In just over a half-hour, jurors convicted Marques Smith of the murders of Craig and Desiree Thomas, DA Randy McGinley said Thursday. After the four-day trial, Smith was convicted of two counts each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, plus cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Sept. 11, 2022, Craig and Desiree went to Smith’s home on Pebble Lane, a few miles outside of Covington, to exchange custody of children Desiree and Smith shared from a prior relationship, according to investigators. While the Thomases were still in the car with Desiree’s teenage daughter, Smith got a gun from his own vehicle.