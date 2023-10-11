Former Dunwoody day care owner to be sentenced in 4-month-old’s death

Judge to consider a recommended 40-year sentence during Friday’s hearing

Credit: ChiccoDodiFC/Shutterstock

Credit: ChiccoDodiFC/Shutterstock

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago

The former owner of a Dunwoody day care facility is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after entering a guilty plea on charges related to the death of a 4-month-old in her care.

Amanda Hickey, now 48, ran the Little Lovey day care from the basement of her home for more than 10 years before the Feb. 3, 2021, incident. According to investigators, Hickey put Charles “Charlie” Cronmiller on his stomach for a nap and didn’t check on him for more than two hours before discovering him unresponsive, his mouth covered in vomit. She was arrested two days later.

A 19-count indictment charged Hickey with murder in the second degree and child cruelty in the second degree, accusing the caregiver of “disregarding the known risks” of a prone sleeping position. State-issued guidance requires babies to be placed on their back for sleep unless the parent has provided a doctor’s note authorizing another position.

The investigation uncovered multiple instances of abuse, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office. Hickey is accused of swinging babies by their feet, slamming them into the ground, pulling their hair, pushing and tripping children and placing others in unsafe positions for sleep. The abuse was captured on video, prosecutors said.

ExploreMore abuse claims for Dunwoody day care owner charged with murder

Hickey was licensed to care for six children, but prosecutors have said that eight were inside her home on the day of the baby’s death. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning revoked Hickey’s license a few weeks later.

During a Sept. 22 hearing before Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson, Hickey waived her right to a jury trial. She entered an Alford plea on the two charges related to the 4-month-old’s death, maintaining her innocence, and admitted guilt for the remaining 17 charges. The plea was non-negotiated.

The state recommended she be sentenced to 40 years, with the first 30 to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.

As conditions of her sentence, the state recommended she have no contact with any children under the age of 10, including the victims, and be prohibited from working at a day care facility ever again. Jackson is expected to consider the recommendation and that of the victims’ families at Friday’s hearing.

The maximum possible sentence for all 19 charges outlined in the indictment is 190 years plus 120 months to serve in custody. Hickey has been out of jail on bond since March 2021.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LIVE UPDATES: Braves at Phillies in NLDS Game 320m ago

BREAKING: Georgia Ports seeks study on deepening the Savannah River again
3h ago

Credit: Submitted photo

Murder charges can proceed against jailers in Fulton inmate’s death
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Dickens nominated for chair of Atlanta Regional Commission
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Dickens nominated for chair of Atlanta Regional Commission
2h ago

Credit: TNS

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Inside Atlanta’s hip-hop business infrastructure
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Submitted photo

Murder charges can proceed against jailers in Fulton inmate’s death
2h ago
7th suspect arrested after woman’s body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa
2h ago
2 women injured after small plane crashes into tree in Clayton County
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

News to Me: Sizing up tonight’s $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot
8h ago
Do you still need your COVID vaccination card?
1h ago
Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top