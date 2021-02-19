More abuse claims for Dunwoody day care owner charged with murder

Police reports state that Hickey put the baby face-down for a nap and didn’t check on him for more than 2½ hours on Feb. 3. She was licensed to care for six children, but investigators said there were eight in her home that day.

The baby was on his stomach and unresponsive when Hickey returned to check on him, according to investigators. The baby died the same day.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning temporarily shut down the day care center after the boy’s death.

Hickey was charged with murder and cruelty to children in the second degree. After reviewing video from inside the day care in the hours before the baby’s death, four additional cruelty to children charges were added, Pazmino said.

Pazmino said the parents of other children seen in the video are having them evaluated by doctors, and additional charges are possible.

The mother of the baby who died also spoke during the virtual hearing, talking through tears as her husband patted her back.

“I am now living in a nightmare because I trusted someone who lied and lied and still thinks she is innocent,” the woman said. “We’ve been robbed of the greatest thing that ever happened to us.”