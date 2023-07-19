BREAKING: DeKalb police investigating shooting at BP gas station

DeKalb County police are at the scene of a shooting at a gas station on a busy road just outside of East Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Investigators are canvassing the area of the BP station on Flat Shoals Road near I-20 after a person opened fire on employees, Channel 2 Action News reported. It is not clear what time the shooting took place.

Details are scarce, as police have not released information, but an employee told Channel 2 that the owner was putting up displays outside the convenience store when a man approached, fired shots, snatched the cash register and ran away. Two other employees also were present.

Police have not confirmed the status of any victims.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.