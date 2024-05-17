Man, woman found dead inside vehicle in Coweta

Two people were found shot to death Thursday inside a vehicle in Coweta County, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residential area near Hayward Bishop Court and Hayward Bishop Way regarding a man and woman unconscious in a vehicle. Investigators said they eventually determined the two were dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

“At this time, it is not believed that there is further danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were provided on the shooting or an alleged suspect.

The incident location is near East Coweta Middle School and about a 10-minute drive from Senoia.

