BREAKING | 23 years later, arrest is made in UGA law student’s death

The death of University of Georgia law student Tara Louise Baker had remained a mystery since 2001.

Late Thursday, the GBI announced that an arrest had been made in the cold case.

Edrick Lamont Faust, 48, of Athens, was arrested and is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, arson, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence and aggravated sodomy.

“Tara Louise Baker was a hardworking student with a bright future ahead of her,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said. “Tara’s life was stolen from her in a horrific act of violence. While this arrest does not bring her back to us, I pray that it helps bring closure to the Baker family as they continue their healing journey.”

In September of last year, the GBI Cold Case Unit partnered with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department to conduct a review and analysis of the investigation into Baker’s death. Details about Faust’s arrest or how he was linked to the death were not provided.

On Jan. 19, 2001, firefighters found Baker’s body at her off-campus apartment in Athens after responding to a blaze. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and then spent 23 years seeking answers, the GBI said.

“For many years, I have hoped the Baker family would find justice for the loss of Tara,” said Athens-Clarke police Chief Jerry Saulters, who was an officer at the crime scene when the incident happened. “This is a case that has lived with me throughout my career at ACCPD. I remember being there during that horrific time.”

Officials did not provide a motive or explain if Faust and Baker knew each other.

The Lovejoy native was one day shy of her 24th birthday when she died. She was a first-year law student at UGA and had earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgia College & State University. In 2004, the university awarded Baker a law degree.

In January 2011, on the 10th anniversary of Baker’s death, her family received her death certificate. The coroner had previously declined to release it because the suspect remained on the loose, claiming that releasing it could hinder the search for the killer, authorities said at the time.

Interest in the cold case rose after the death of nursing student Laken Riley, who was killed near UGA’s intramural fields on Feb. 22. Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, was indicted Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and tampering with evidence.

In 2003, the body of Kelvin McDuffie, a University of Georgia student, was found in a remote part of Athens-Clarke County. The homicide remains unsolved.