Laken Riley case: Suspect faces 10 charges in indictment
Crime & Public Safety

Laken Riley case: Suspect faces 10 charges in indictment

Man also accused of spying on UGA staff member
Jose Antonio Ibarra was booked into the Clarke County Jail in the death of 22-year-old Laken Riley, who was running on the University of Georgia campus when she was killed, officials said.

Jose Antonio Ibarra was booked into the Clarke County Jail in the death of 22-year-old Laken Riley, who was running on the University of Georgia campus when she was killed, officials said.
By
20 minutes ago

A man suspected in the February killing of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus has been indicted on 10 charges.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, was indicted on felony murder (three counts), malice murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and tampering with evidence.

The indictment also accuses Ibarra of spying on a UGA staff member, allegedly going to an apartment on campus and peeping through the woman’s window the same day Riley was killed.

Laken Riley was killed while jogging Feb. 22.

Riley, 22, was found beaten to death Feb. 22. Ibarra and two of his brothers, who face charges not related to the killing, entered the United States unlawfully, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said.

The indictment alleges Ibarra asphyxiated Riley and caused blunt force trauma to her head.

The tampering with evidence accusation stems from him allegedly hiding a jacket and gloves in an attempt to avoid apprehension.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

