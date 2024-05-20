Atlanta Falcons

Due to construction, Falcons fans can’t attend training camp at team’s facilities

Two open practices will be held at Seckinger High and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons are set to open a two-story strength-and-conditioning center in July at the team’s headquarters.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are set to open a two-story strength-and-conditioning center in July at the team’s headquarters.
By
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons’ $30 million renovation project at their headquarters will be in the final stages of completion this summer.

Unfortunately, because of safety and logistic concerns, fans will not be allowed to attend training camp practices this season.

But you can still check out new coach Raheem Morris and new quarterback Kirk Cousins at a pair of open practices this summer - July 27 at Seckinger High in Gwinnett County and August 2 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Falcons president Greg Beadles said that the renovation project, which includes an expansion of the current lockeroom, cafeteria and strength and conditioning rooms, is on schedule but the presence of heavy equipment would present a safety and logistical problem with several thousand fans on site. The team held 12 open practices last summer and 13 in 2022.

“We hate that,” Beadles said. “The fans are No. 1 for us.”

The team hopes to get 10,000 fans at the Seckinger High practice and twice as many at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a number which would be close to the approximate number of 30,000 fans the team said witnessed open practices last summer.

“(Coach) Raheem (Morris) loves the idea,” Beadles said. “The guys love being in that kind of high school environment again. That accessibility for more people allows for a lot of people to see us. It just won’t be as many times because of the construction.”

The Falcons are expanding their cafeteria, locker room and strength and conditioning rooms.

“It will be modernized, cool-looking like a hip restaurant kind of place,” Beadles said of the cafeteria. “The locker room is more than doubling in size. The design is really neat. Cool amenities in there. The lockers are high tech.”

The lockers feature air blowers that dry the helmets and pads.

“The new area on the far side is going to be strength and conditioning,” Beadles said. “It’s going to be like 14,000 square feet. Two levels. That’s more than twice as big as the strength and conditioning room that we had before. So, all of that is ongoing and all on schedule. It’s just going to take us a while to clean everything up.”

The is a “one-year deal” and fans will be invited back next season.

The Falcons visited several college campuses to look at their locker room renovations.

“You go to Clemson and UGA and you’re like like, ‘oh my goodness,’ " Beadles said. “The thing with them, especially now is that they have to recruit so much. That’s a big thing. That’s not as big of factor for us.

“We want to have the best. They have a lot more players than us, especially during the season, but we don’t have the same kind of arms race that they do. But we are getting innovation from there.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Airport MARTA station reopens after renovations40m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia revenue down, spending up and a surplus is likely. What gives?

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Bullets with no name on them, the perils of Atlanta life

Credit: David Aaro / David.Aaro@ajc.com

Man accused of shooting KSU student facing murder charge
2h ago

Credit: David Aaro / David.Aaro@ajc.com

Man accused of shooting KSU student facing murder charge
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Medicaid ‘unwinding’ decried as biased against disabled people
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons sign third-round pick Bralen Trice to four-year, $5.9 million contract
Falcons release ex-starting linebacker Ade Ogundeji
Falcons have ‘big-picture vision’ for revamped defense
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From anxiety to protest to exultation, Morehouse welcomes its new graduates
Look back at Georgia’s top 2024 college commencement photos
Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide