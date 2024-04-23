BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kemp signs education bills into law
Crime & Public Safety

28 felony counts for woman accused of moving, leaving cats behind to die

A woman accused of killing her cats remained Tuesday in the Cobb County jail.

A woman accused of killing her cats remained Tuesday in the Cobb County jail.
By
47 minutes ago

A Cobb County woman has been indicted on 28 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after prosecutors said she left 31 cats behind when she moved out of her Mableton townhome.

Tiffany Nichole Burley “did maliciously fail to provide food, water, sanitary conditions and ventilation,” resulting in animals’ deaths, the indictment reads.

ExploreEx-Woodstock officer who fatally shot 20-year-old charged, surrenders

Burley was last seen at the home in June, according to Cobb County police. In September, an officer determined she no longer lived in the home and found the dead cats, an arrest warrant states.

“The cats were in different states of decomposition when they were found,” Burley’s warrant states. “The cats with fur were extremely emaciated. They didn’t appear to have blood or any internal organs. The average cat was less than 2 inches thick.”

Burley was arrested Oct. 6 and her bond set at $40,000, court records show. She remained Tuesday in the Cobb jail.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Preparing for the worst, Georgia election officials and police plan ahead

Credit: TNS

Gov. Kemp signs landmark tenant protections bill into law
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cityhood heats up in Gwinnett as hundreds attend town hall
1h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Hush money trial: Trump uses court break to slam judge on social media
6m ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Hush money trial: Trump uses court break to slam judge on social media
6m ago

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI says
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI says
1h ago
UPDATE
Man arrested after 2 boys shot in SW Atlanta home
1h ago
T-Pain’s truck hit by alleged drunken driver near his Roswell home
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Another record night for Acuña, who didn’t know he was on brink of history
Follow updates as NY testimony resumes in Donald Trump hush money case
6m ago
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?