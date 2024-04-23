28 felony counts for woman accused of moving, leaving cats behind to die

A Cobb County woman has been indicted on 28 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after prosecutors said she left 31 cats behind when she moved out of her Mableton townhome.

Tiffany Nichole Burley “did maliciously fail to provide food, water, sanitary conditions and ventilation,” resulting in animals’ deaths, the indictment reads.

Burley was last seen at the home in June, according to Cobb County police. In September, an officer determined she no longer lived in the home and found the dead cats, an arrest warrant states.