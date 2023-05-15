1 missing, Butts County deputy seriously injured in boating incident

A Butts County sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured and a second person is missing and presumed dead after both were involved in a single-boat incident on Lake Jackson on Sunday night, authorities said.
The deputy was taken to the hospital and remains in intensive care with “major injuries,” the Butts sheriff’s office said Monday morning. The county’s dive team is searching for the second person, the sheriff’s office said.
Officials have not publicly identified the deputy or the missing person.
No details have been released about the incident, which took place on the Jasper County side of the lake, according to the sheriff’s office. Parts of the lake extend into both Jasper and Butts counties, and it is bordered to the north by Newton County.
“I would ask for continued prayers for the families of both involved and pray God will bring them peace and comfort during this most difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
The incident is being investigated by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials have not responded to requests for additional information.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author