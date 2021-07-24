ajc logo

Coronavirus Schools and Businesses

Educators clap for Kim Sarfaty, a special education pre-K teacher at Chestatee Elementary School, at orientation for new Forsyth County teachers at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia schools reopen, with varying approaches to pandemic
2h ago
ajc.com
As schools resume, so do parent fears about COVID-19
16h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp's office says he will continue to urge residents to wear masks where appropriate to stem the spread of the coronavirus but oppose any mandate for Georgians to do so. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The CDC issued new mask guidance, but Kemp’s approach hasn’t changed
People wear face coverings while navigating the Emory University Campus in Atlanta, Tuesday June 29, 2021. Emory will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff for the fall 2021 semester. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Emory to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for faculty, staff
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Erin Hicks secures the mask of her daughter Addie, a kindergartner, as father Eddie Hicks looks on the first day of school at Jackson Elementary School in Lawrenceville on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. For the upcoming school year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says staff and students should return to schools in masks, even if they are vaccinated against COVID-19. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
CDC now sides with pediatricians: Everybody should mask up in schools
Parents and their children line along 10th Street N.E. near Piedmont Park on Sunday, December 6, 2020, during a rally calling for the safe, immediate opening of Atlanta and DeKalb County schools. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Opinion: If we’re guided by facts, not fears, schools should open and stay open
The 2020 Clark Atlanta University graduates head into Harkness Hall Quadrangle for their pandemic-belated graduation ceremony in Atlanta on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College clear student balances
Teachers, parents and local residents gather to voice their opinions on critical race theory and what Cobb County teaching and the reviews initiated by the school board Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
With gags on discussing racism, can educators still do their jobs?
SAVANNAH, GA - Sept. 4, 2020: CoVid Resource Team member Nicole Bush, right, reminds a group of people to wear masks while visiting River Street in historic downtown Savannah. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Savannah becomes first major Georgia city to reimpose mask mandate
The Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library will soon have a collection of art by Steve R. Allen that includes this piece "Freedom Journey." Allen was the official artist for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. (Photo courtesy Atlanta University Center.)
AJC On Campus: UGA, GSU report record giving; Best colleges for vets
1
2
3
4
5
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top