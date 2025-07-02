The 32-year-old Profar tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Chorionic Gonadotropin, which is a substance in violation of MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, and was subsequently suspended 80 games on March 31.

He claimed Wednesday that the medicine he took that contained the banned substance he had taken before in years past to help heal an injured shoulder. He also argued that had he been using it during his impressive 2024 season he would have been suspended then.

Profar said he apologized to the team Wednesday. He also met with the media ahead of Wednesday’s game and opened with an apology then as well.

“First of all, I want to formally apologize to my teammates, coaches, staff and entire Braves organization. And the fans,” he said. “I didn’t take anything on purpose, but, again, like I said in my statement, I’m responsible for what goes in my body. I did the 80 games and it was hard. It was hard, but I did it and, like I said, I’m responsible. There’s no excuses. I’m responsible for what goes in my body.”

Profar had played four games in March for his new team against his old team, the Padres, and had received welcome cheers in San Diego because he had put up career highs in homers (24) and RBIs (85) while hitting .280 in 158 games in 2024.

But after going 3-for-15 with a walk and three strikeouts for the Braves in March, Profar then had to remain dormant until he began his comeback June 17 at Triple-A Gwinnett. In 13 games with the Stripers, the outfielder went 16-for-48 (.333) with three doubles and three homers while driving in nine. He also drew nine walks and had an. OPS of .990.

Those type of numbers would be a huge lift for a Braves outfield that, outside of right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., has been putrid offensively.

“I kind of look at it thinking he’s gonna be good for our lineup,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday. “It’s gonna be an impactful switch-hitter in the middle of our lineup. I feel good about getting him back and putting him in there. Hopefully he can spark us and do something to help us get things going.”

Would the Braves be in fourth place, 11½ games back of first in the NL East had Profar been in the lineup all season? Will his addition be enough for the Braves to overcome a 7½-game deficit in the Wild Card race? The answer to the former can’t be known, and the answer to the latter will only come in the season’s final three months.

“During that 80 games I worked really, really hard to put myself in the best position to come back and succeed and help my team,” Profar said. “That’s the only thing that I can control. Everybody can have their own opinion with their rights. I can control only my playing.”

The Curacaoan was handed a three-year, $42 million contract in January based somewhat on his breakout 2024 season, an All-Star season that stands out as an anomaly more than the norm over his 10+ seasons in the bigs. But now he only needs to produce in similar fashion in less than half a season.

Snitker penciled in Profar to hit fifth Wednesday behind designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and in front of second baseman Ozzie Albies. He’ll play left field opposite of Acuña in right.

“He’s one of us, he’s a member of this team, to me he’s like a brother,” Acuña said. “We all make mistakes, I think now it’s just about turning the page and moving on.”

The Braves on Wednesday also designated Alex Verdugo for assignment in correlation with Profar’s activation. Verdugo hit .239 in 56 games with the Braves, drove in 12 runs, drew 14 walks and made 88 putouts in left field.