3-year-old boy shot at East Point home, police say

A 3-year-old boy was shot at a home in East Point on Wednesday, authorities said.
Police were called to a residence on Hawthorne Way, just south of Langford Parkway, and found the boy suffering from a single gunshot wound.
“The victim was not conscious at the time of the officer’s arrival,” police spokesperson Sgt. James Watkins said in a statement.
The boy was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but his condition is unclear at this time, Watkins said.
The victim’s relatives were home at the time of the incident, and Watkins said responding officers found “an unknown firearm” next to the child. Police have not stated if the child shot himself.
The investigation is ongoing, Watkins said.
